NE-YO: Thanks The Pandemic For Saving His Marriage

Singer Ne-yo is thanking the pandemic for saving his marriage.

Ne-yo admitted having to isolate themself at home with his family forced him and his wife to confront their issues and “re-connect” with their children.

via: AceShowbiz

“The pandemic saved my marriage. We were talking full-on divorce. It forced us to sit down and talk about our problems and re-connect with our kids. There’s only so much FaceTime you can do,” he told “Good Morning Britain”.

“In the pandemic, we lost a lot of people, but in my case, it helped a lot of instances in my life. We had brutally honest conversations.”

