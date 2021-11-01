Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Mariah Carey Reminds Us That She’s The Queen Of Christmas With Pumpkin Smash IG Post: ‘It’s Time’

Mariah Carey officially kicked off the holiday season with a Christmas-themed IG post and reminded us all why she's the queen of the festive holiday.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

As soon as the clock struck midnight on Monday, November 1, Mariah Carey reminded us why she’s the undefeated queen of Christmas when she officially declared that it’s Christmastime on social media!

In a festive video uploaded to her Instagram page, the 52-year old was already dressed for the holidays in a sparkling red gown and red heels. In the video, she swung a candy cane back and forth as she stood before three jack-o’-lanterns that read “It’s not time,” while she waited for the clock to strike midnight. Once it finally did, the pop singer took the candy cane straight to the middle jack-o’-lantern like a baseball bat to indicate that it’s time for Christmas while her iconic “All I Want for Christmas is You” began to play in the background. 

“Ready? Let’s go! 🎃➡🎄,” she captioned the adorable video. Check it out below.

Other Christmas lovers flooded Mimi’s comment section with their stamps of approval, joining in on the fact that now that Halloween is over, it’s indeed Christmas time “It has been declared! 🎄🎅🏼🎁☃❄,” one fan wrote while actress Kerry Washington wrote, “STAYS READY 😂💖.”

Last year, Mariah shared a similar video right after Halloween to get us all in the spirit of Christmas.  In that video, a monster makes its way through what looks like the singer’s house before it opens up a door to reveal Mariah sitting beside a set of glittery trees and dressed in themed pajamas. She then looks at her watch and declares, “i’s time” with a wide smile and officially kicked off the holiday season.

 

If Mariah is going to make these festive videos an annual tradition, we are here for it!

Don’t miss…

Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect Rap To Wash Your Hands To

Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Times She’s Showed Us She’s Still Got It

 

 

 

Mariah Carey Reminds Us That She’s The Queen Of Christmas With Pumpkin Smash IG Post: ‘It’s Time’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close