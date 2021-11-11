Keke Palmer Proves She Invented The Color Green In Latest IG Post

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

I think we can all agree that every color looks good on Keke Palmer but the actress is showing us why the color green was absolutely made for her in her latest Instagram post.

In a short IG Reel, the beauty wore an all-green monochromatic look, including green slacks, matching green pointed-toe pumps, and a matching green collared shirt which she left unbuttoned at the bottom to expose her toned midriff. She added drama to the look by rocking heavy green eye shadow underneath her eyes, glossy lips, and a dewy makeup look. She rocked minimal jewelry except for her large silver hoops and wore her hair long and bone straight with a part down the middle.

She showed off the look as she strutted her stuff to the sound of Summer Walker and JT’s “Ex For A Reason,” giving us her best two-step and model walk as she twirled and posed about, using green and yellow emojis as a simple yet effective caption for her latest round of content.

Check it out below.

“Beauty!” one fan commented while another said, “That lime green is bananas!!!” and of course, one fan had to come with the jokes, writing, “Crosswalk guards’ vests and Sprite could NEVER! ”

But strutting her stuff in an all-green look is not the only thing the 28-year-old has been up to. Yesterday during an appearance on The View where she stopped by to promote her new book series, Southern Belle Insults, Keke took the chance to shoot her shot at Whoopi Goldberg, asking the legendary comedian for a chance to appear in Sister Act 3. “Now Whoopi, I gotta shoot my shot, like I did with Issa a little bit ago,” Palmer said. “I heard that Tyler Perry is doing Sister Act 3 and I just want you to know I’m available for the job. Any job. I mean, you ain’t got to say nothing now, you know, I’ll send you an email or something. Just let me know if you need me.”

Check out the exchange below.

Keke is no stranger to manifestation because she previously took to Twitter to shoot her shot at Insecure creator, Issa Rae, for a chance to appear in on the series, and low and behold, the actress made her Insecure debut on last Sunday’s episode, “Pressure, Okay?!,” so we wouldn’t be surprised if Keke made an appearance in the upcoming film, too!

Looks like we might need to add Keke’s prayer to the list right alongside Ciara’s!

Don’t miss…

10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

Are Rihanna And KeKe Palmer Bringing The Mullet Back?

Keke Palmer Proves She Invented The Color Green In Latest IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: