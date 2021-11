LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Police are investigating shots fired at a local Walmart in Colerain.

It all went down at the Walmart on Colerain Avenue near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway shortly after 11 p.m.

Other communities also had reports of houses being shot up in incidents that police believe are related, according to police spokesman Jim Love. (Fox19)

