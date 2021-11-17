Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Lawmakers To Vote On Relaxed Training Rules For Schools

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like lawmakers are going to vote today at 1 pm on relaxed gun laws rules for schools, licensing.

This would allow teachers to carry guns on the school campus.

  • What are your thoughts on this should teachers be allowed to carry guns on the school campus?

House Bill 99

  • Allows teachers to carry guns without the currently required training hours for peace officers as long as they are qualified to carry a concealed handgun.
  • Lowers the current 700-hour plus training requirement to 20 hours including two hours of handgun training with specific maneuvers and then followed by four additional hours annually. (Fox19)
cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , For , LawMakers , on , Relaxed , rules , Schools , TO , training , Vote

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close