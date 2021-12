LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

There’s a petition to stop Will and Jada Pinkett Smith from getting interviewed.

The people are tired of them.

They have received 12,000 signatures already.

via Complex:

The “Stop interviewing Will and Jada Smith!” page was created by user Dexter Morales on Nov. 26. By midday Thursday, 11,209 people had signed, more than doubling the initial goal of 5,000 signatures. The target is now 15K. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: