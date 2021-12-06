Gangsta Boo Is Unapologetic About Her Comments On Bizzy Bone’s Mental Health

The recent Verzuz battle between Three Six Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony got heated after a brief scuffle occurred after an exchange of words between Bizzy Bone and Juicy J. As the scuffle was happening, Gangsta Boo threw jabs but not with her fists. She got on the mic and hurled an insult towards Bizzy Bone geared towards his mental health.
“Bizzy Bone, you’re a hater!” she screamed. “You must’ve ain’t take your pills. You weirdo a** n****!”
Her comments didn’t sit well with some folks who spoke their mind via Twitter. People pointed out that her making comments about his mental health considering he has a history of trauma was insensitive and uncalled for.
“Gangsta Boo is really gross as f*** for saying all that s***,” one person tweeted. “Bizzy has been very transparent about the s*** he endured as a child and it’s fucked up that she would throw it back in his face like this. She need her a** whooped.”
Gangsta Boo had no problem responding once she saw she was the topic of conversation.
“B**** please,” she replied. “We all have a sad story. Cry me a river.”
Someone else said she had the right to feel some type of way but her comments were still out of line.
“Bizzy Bone has some trauma I had no idea about until I did some digging. He shouldn’t have thrown a water bottle at Gangsta Boo, Juicy J is a stand-up dude for coming to her defense, Gangsta Boo could have kept that comment about Bizzy taking pills.”
The Memphis native was still unapologetic and after Bizzy Bone threw the bottle, she was more upset about her possibly losing money.
“His trauma was the last thing on my mind,” she said. “Still is. I was thinking about the show being stopped over him being emo. My bad. I’m in my bag. Not feelings.”
When someone else echoed the same points saying that Bizzy Bone has an abuse history that shouldn’t be used as an insult, she continued to clap back.
“So was I!” she tweeted. “That’s how we talk in MEMPHIS!! IM NOT STOPPING HOW I SPEAK FOR THE WEAK! DONT THROW ROCKS FROM A GLASS HOUSE. TTYL.”
Despite the brief pushing match, the show went on that night and Bizzy Bone and Juicy J made peace.
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
Wowwwwwww Bizzy what are you doing #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/uTjfZ6mOnL— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 3, 2021
Do we finally know now that @LayzieBTNH is the leader of the group? He was so cool and calm, also served as the official spokesman for Bone Thugs N Harmony tonight #VERZUZ— Pandemic Flow (@PandemicFlow) December 3, 2021
Despite some almost brawls and Bone Thugs starting off slow… ended up being a good show and a good finale as they all sang “Crossroads” together. Honored Biggie, Pac, Eazy E, Yung Dolph, Nipsey, Kobe and more… #VERZUZ @verzuzonline #bonethugsnharmony #Three6Mafia pic.twitter.com/PdTON2N3uu— Kelvin Washington (@Kdubblive) December 3, 2021
#VERZUZ Yooo!! Tonight's Verzuz was on some #SourceAwards ish and I loved it 😂😂. Rap today ain't touching peak Bone-Thugs-n-Harmony and 3 6 Mafia. I literally went from childhood to adulthood with these groups. @verzuzonline #StevieJ should be up next. #BoneThugsVs36Mafia pic.twitter.com/BryYdNqGJN— None Ya (@whtabtprmblne) December 3, 2021
This Bone Thugs vs. 3-6 Mafia is like...#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/LLVv34sMGT— D. Kitt (@NYKitt) December 3, 2021
The crowd ain’t lit enough for me. They have Bone Thugs N Harmony battling it out with Three 6 Mafia. Plus Lil Wayne & Lil Jon came out. This is a 2012 dream lineup! 😂 #Verzuz #VerzuzTV #VerzuzBattle pic.twitter.com/VaG8MHr6Jk— WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) December 3, 2021
The real winner of #Verzuz is Layzie Bone. He tried to stop the fighting, bring folks together, apologize, be grown and give the culture a moment. He really showed that folks can be mature & professional if they don’t like one another. Layzie is the real MVP @verzuzonline pic.twitter.com/k23zDGD5RR— Sherri Williams, PhD (@SherriWrites) December 3, 2021
I love #BoneThugs for #FirstOThaMonth. The 1st meant regular milk, not powdered milk. Chicken wings, not chicken pot pie. Cereal in a box not a bag. Bone captured the joy, reprieve from the misery of being broke & put a beat on it, made poverty less shameful @verzuzonline #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/APk7kWjLCp— Sherri Williams, PhD (@SherriWrites) December 3, 2021
The Three 6 and Bone Thug Verzuz was dope.
The Top 3 Lit as #VERZUZ @verzuzonline
Layzie Bone @LayzieBTNH was the Hero tonight. Much Love Homie #VERZUZ— vision, da child of reform!!👶🏾🏳️🌈 (@dachildofreform) December 3, 2021
This crowd doesn't appreciate
Terrence Howard came out?!?!?!? You know it’s hard out here for a pimp!!!!!! THREE 6 MAFIA TOOK IT!!!!!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👀👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 @verzuzonline #VERZUZ #Three6Mafia #BoneThugs #bonethugsnharmony— Erik (@HOUsGhost) December 3, 2021
It’s crazy how bone is still the same age as they was when I was in Middle School. @verzuzonline #VERZUZ— Tae Spears (@Tae_Spears) December 3, 2021
Three 6: 152
@verzuzonline don't hold another #VERZUZ in LA! That crowd lame AF, and don't deserve Bone or Three 6 Mafia— Nicko Jamison (@marquade901) December 3, 2021
Bizzy Bone the first artist to put @verzuzonline on commercial break 😂 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/O7Ssfmkt8w— Tevita Uhatafe (@tevitauhatafe) December 3, 2021
Gangsta Boo Is Unapologetic About Her Comments On Bizzy Bone’s Mental Health was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com