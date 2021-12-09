Fa Sho Celebrity News
LL Cool J: Gets A Statue In His Hometown Queens

Congrats to LL Cool J he received a statue in his hometown, Queens.

The statue was created by artist Sherwin Banfield and it will be put on display in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the David Dinkins Circle. The statue has a musical piece that includes actual audio in it. It shows LL as his younger self wearing his infamous Kangol hat, holding a Boombox along with a cassette tape of his debut album, Radio.

LL Cool J took to his Instagram to react, captioning the photo, “anything is possible. Statue of me in Corona Park, Queens by the talented @sherwintheartist..” (LoveBScott)

 

