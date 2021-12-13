Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Chloe Bailey Was Holiday Ready In A Black And Gold Jolleson Dress At Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

This just might be your next holiday party dress.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Chloe Bailey gave us the ultimate holiday inspo this weekend at Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event. The songbird sported casual sparkles in a black and gold Jolleson midi dress. The dress, which featured a zipper in the front, showed the perfect amount of the very infamous Bailey thigh meat.

Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Bailey kept the accessories to a minimum. She wore a simple gold choker partnered with gold hoop earrings. The singer traded in her red faux locs for her natural hair, which was pulled back in a neat top bun.

Related Stories

The Have Mercy crooner always kills it in the glamor department. She opted for a nice pop of color on the eyes with a bold pink shadow and a pinkish brown lipstick.

Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Just when I thought Bailey was done serving looks, she finished us all with her white pedicure that featured a golden french tip.

Stylist Jennifer Udechukwu, known for styling Kelly Rowland and Marlo Hampton, was the mastermind behind this flawless ensemble. From head to toe, Bailey shows she’s not one to play with in the fashion department. She has been bringing the heat lately, and I’m excited to see what other fashionable looks she serves for us.

What do you think? Are you loving this casual slay, as told by Chloe Bailey?

DON’T MISS…

Chloe Bailey Addresses Deleted Lollipop Video: ‘I’m A Grown Woman’

Chloe Bailey Solidifies Her Top 5 Status With Bootylicious ‘Have Mercy’ Video

Chloe Bailey Is Eating Up The Gram In A Number Of Stylish Ensembles

 

Chloe Bailey Was Holiday Ready In A Black And Gold Jolleson Dress At Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close