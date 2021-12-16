Ohio
OHIO: Senate Passes A Concealed Carry Bill

The Ohio senate passes a new concealed carry bill that will make it easier to carry a gun without a license.

Via Fox19

Senate Bill 215 passed by a 23-8 vote. (Summary)

SB215 was introduced by Sen. Terry Johnson (R-Batavia) and 13 co-sponsors in August.

The bill makes concealed carry licenses optional—thereby removing background checks and training minimums—for those 21 and over who wish to carry a firearm.

The bill also eliminates the requirement that Ohioans promptly notify law enforcement officers during a traffic stop if they have a concealed weapon.

  • What are your thoughts?
  • Is this a good idea?
Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence
