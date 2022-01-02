‘The Mack’ Star Max Julien Passes Away 88

Continue reading Rest In Black Power: 21 Of The Most Devastating Deaths Of 2021

The devastating losses of Black life have kept coming in 2021, even as the year draws to a close. That fact was especially true after it was announced that anti-apartheid activist and South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu died Sunday at the age of 90. His was the latest in what has seemingly been a steady avalanche of deaths of notable Black people this year. [caption id="attachment_4266998" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Former Archbishop of Cape Town, Desmond Tutu, takes up his position as Visiting Professor in Post Conflict Societies at Kings College London, January 14, 2004, at the university’s campus in central London. Tutu died on December 26. | Source: Getty Images / Getty[/caption] But Tutu’s long life is a testament to how much good work can be done in the world if there is enough time to do it. He and plenty of other Black folks who died this year spent decades changing the world for the better. They include but certainly are not limited to, for example, civil rights luminaries like Bob Moses, Gloria Richardson, Martha White and Meredith C. Anding, to name but a few legendary freedom fighters whose transformative work in the 1960s won’t soon be forgotten. MORE: Notable Black Folks Who We Lost In 2021 [caption id="attachment_4267002" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Mrs. Gloria Richardson, left, sits beside U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy during his announcement for an agreement to end the racial problems of Cambridge, Maryland. Richardson died on July 15. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] Those aforementioned long lives stood in stark contrast to many of the other notable Black folks whose deaths this year came at relatively young ages before their untimely demises. Of course, just because someone died at a younger age than others doesn’t necessarily make the loss of their lives more devastating than others. The true devastation factor seemingly comes into play when there is an element of unexpectedness, whether we’re talking about legendary Fat Boys rapper Prince Markie Dee — who died at the age of 52 in February — or pioneering NBA legend Elgin Baylor — who was 86 when he died on March 22. [caption id="attachment_4267000" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Elgin Baylor is shown during NBA Retired Players Association Annual All-Star Weekend and Bruncheon on February 18, 2007, at Mandalay Bay Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas. Baylor died on March. 22. | Source: Dexter A. Jones / Getty[/caption] And while death is not only expected but promised for all of us, dying at a relatively young age is something that is not necessarily widely anticipated — especially when it comes to notable individuals who have made names for themselves in public life. The devastation of losing the relatively young life of an accomplished individual is typically compounded by the loss of what they were known for, whether it’s a rapper or a politician or athlete or simply just a public figure who was famous for no other reason than being famous. 2021 seems to have hit that populace extra hard and ripped too many celebrated Black lives away from us before many of us expected them to die. Please join NewsOne in mourning their losses by celebrating their accomplishments in life as a way to help keep their names and memories fresh as we move into 2022. Keep reading to find a list of 21 of the most devastating deaths of 2021. They follow in alphabetical order.