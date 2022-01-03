Sports
HomeSports

When It Comes To Bronny James’ Future, LeBron James Really Wants This One Thing For His Son

James wants to share a court with Bronny, saying it would be an "unbelievable moment" if it happens.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
LeBron James Admits He Really Wants Bronny To Make It To The NBA

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

The King, LeBron James, kept it all the way real when talking about his son, Bronny’s future.

In a clip from Uninterrupted’s Top Class series that highlights Bronny’s Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, his parents get rea candid about his future. Speaking first, his mother, Savannah James, just wants her son to be “happy” in whatever he decides to do with his life. When the focus shifted to his dad, LeBron James, he made it perfectly clear he wants his oldest son to make it to the NBA.

But, that’s not all. James wants to share a court with Bronny, saying it would be an “unbelievable moment” if it happens. LBJ hasn’t been shy about playing alongside Bronny and has spoken about it on more than one occasion. This latest mention of it is the clearest he has ever been about the idea of being on an NBA court with his son.

LeBron James, 37, is currently balling out of control, carrying a subpar Lakers team on his back. The King continues to wow fans while silencing his critics who love to say he’s about to fall off a cliff. James is well aware that time is running out for him and that by the 2024 NBA Draft when Bronny will be able to enter the league, he will be 39-years-old, but that doesn’t necessarily mean James will be ready to hang up his kicks since he still not on the typical NBA’s players timeline.

That also will depend on if Bronny has what it takes to even be in the NBA. Right now, Bronny is a highly-ranked Sierra Canyon HS in Los Angeles. Per 247Sports, he is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 38 player in the Class of 2023. Bronny is also the sixth-best combo guard in the country and the no.6 overall player in California.

We would love to see Bron and Bronny hooping on the same court, and we believe it will happen.

Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty

When It Comes To Bronny James’ Future, LeBron James Really Wants This One Thing For His Son  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close