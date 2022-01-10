Lala Anthony Gives Us ‘Chills’ In Latest Instagram Pic

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lala Anthony just gave us winter fashion goals in her latest Instagram picture! The television personality took to the social platform today to share a fashionable photo carousel of herself rocking a designer ensemble that we can’t stop thinking about, and we’ve got the deets below.

For her look, the 42-year-old rocked an all-white Balmain ensemble featuring printed Balmain leggings and a matching printed Balmain crop top. According to Fashion Bomb Daily, the leggings currently retail for $1,750 while the fashionable crop top currently retails for $1,095. The beauty paired the look with white ankle booties and a matching white circular Jacquemus purse. She accessorized the look with a blue, Prada puffer jacket that she wore on for some of her photos and off for others, giving her IG followers a full view of her fashionable outfit. As usual, Lala’s glam was on point, as she wore her hair in a long, side-swooped ponytail and served face and body while posing for her IG photoshoot. “On chill ,” she captioned her wintery social media shoot. Check out the icy hot look below.

“Queen ,” one of Lala’s 12.6 million Instagram followers left underneath her photo set while singer and good friend Ciara simply wrote, “ .”

Lala has been all smiles lately as she heads into 2022 and prepares for her new chapter amid her split from ex-husband Carmelo Anthony. In a New Years Instagram post, the Power actress hinted at some of the things she’s looking forward to this year, including potentially finding love, hinting at what God did for her good friend Ciara as well as Insecure characters Issa and Molly.

“I brought in the New Year a little different this year,” she captioned the stunning photo. “Kept things calm which is not my usual AT ALL lol but instead of being down about it I had to remind myself maybe that’s exactly what I needed. Time to myself & time with me & Kiyan just to reflect & be grateful for all the blessings in our lives. We wrote down some goals & manifestations for 2022 so cheers to that Wishing everyone an amazing New Year with more LOVE more BLESSINGS, GOOD HEALTH and most of all HAPPINESS. Love y’all so much ”

She then concluded her post with, “Ps. I saw what YOU did for Ciara (I mean I was around for that ) and what u did for Issa and Molly from Insecure sooooo… yeah u know the rest ,” leaving many fans to speculate that she’s talking about finding love in 2022. Check out the post below.

While we’re unsure if Lala would be open to marriage again, it looks like she’s definitely open to new love!

