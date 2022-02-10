Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Chloe Bailey Sets The Internet Ablaze In Latest Ensemble

Chloe Bailey set the internet ablaze once again in her latest fashionable outfit.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Chloe Bailey has set the Internet ablaze once again in a fashionable ensemble and we’re absolutely here for it!

Taking to the social platform, the 23-year-old “Have Mercy” songstress showed off her latest outfit where she donned a black mesh pencil skirt that showed off her curvy figure. She paired the look with a sleeveless, low plunging top and leather arm gloves. She accessorized the fashionable ‘fit with dark black shades and a deep red lip. As for her hair, she donned a high ponytail that she let hang down her back as she stepped out for a night on the town.

“shut up and drive 🏎🔥,” she captioned the photo carousel. Check it out below.

“YUPPPP ATEEE😍😍,” one of the songstress’s 4.6 million Instagram followers commented underneath the fashionable photo while another said, “YASSSSSS HONEY😍🔥.” Others simply left a plethora of emojis to express their admiration for the singer’s look, leaving heart eye, fire and heart emojis to share their stamps of approval. 

Chloe also broke the internet today when she was seen spotted out with rapper Gunna, refueling rumors that the two might be dating. A photo of Chloe in the same outfit went viral where she was seen holding hands with the rapper. The couple was all smiles as they extend a car together while holding hands and went into a retail store for the night.

Check out the photo below.

Although the rumors suggest that the two are dating, they have both maintained that they are just friends.

Don’t miss…  

Chloe Bailey Understood The Assignment… Again!

Chloe Bailey Sets The Internet Ablaze In Latest Ensemble  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close