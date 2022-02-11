National
Mary J. Blige Talks About Her Upcoming Project ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Being a Self Care Anthem

Mary J. Blige talks to Ryan Cameron about her anticipated album ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’. Following the feel-good record amazing featuring DJ Khaled it was time for the Queen to fulfill our needs with a full album!

This will be Mary’s first project since 2017’s release ‘Strength of a woman’. During the interview, the NY legend talks about battling dark times and having to love on herself unconditionally. Ms.Blige also had a message to her fans and made sure to tell them to thank you for sticking with her through it all.

Watch the full interview below!

