LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Mary J. Blige talks to Ryan Cameron about her anticipated album ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’. Following the feel-good record amazing featuring DJ Khaled it was time for the Queen to fulfill our needs with a full album!

This will be Mary’s first project since 2017’s release ‘Strength of a woman’. During the interview, the NY legend talks about battling dark times and having to love on herself unconditionally. Ms.Blige also had a message to her fans and made sure to tell them to thank you for sticking with her through it all.

Watch the full interview below!

RELATED: Mary J Blige Was Casually Chic At The Screening The System: A Dialog On Bias And Breast Health Panel Discussion

RELATED: Mary J Blige Says She’s Single And ‘Doing The Most’ In The September Issue Of InStyle Magazine

RELATED: Mary J Blige Meet & Greet w/ Maria More [Photos + Video]

HOMEPAGE

Mary J. Blige Talks About Her Upcoming Project ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Being a Self Care Anthem was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On 100.3: