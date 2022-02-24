Arts & Entertainment
Yung Miami Gives Black Barbie Vibes In A Pink Knit Chanel Dress

If Pretty in Pink were a person.

Yung Miami's Birthday Celebration

Yung Miami is making her love for fashion known. The pint-sized Floridian rapper posed for the gram in a pink knit Chanel dress, partnered with a matching pink purse and clear sandals. She accessorizes the look with a diamond-face watch, a diamond necklace and Chanel logo earrings.

This entire look is a win! From the soft glam makeup and perfectly styled hair to the Chanel dress worn in a way only Miami could get away with, I’d say she is on her way to becoming fashion goals for the gowrls.

While Act Up rapper climbs the music charts, she’s also making room to become a style icon. During Marcell Von Berlin’s fashion show in Los Angeles, Miami mentioned stepping up her fashion game and possibly walking in the designer’s future show. “The show was everything. I loved the collection from head to toe, and I’m obsessed with Marcell,” she told NYLON. “I’m so excited to work with him in the future, and I’d love to walk in the show next year.”

We love this for her! Miami has been handing out these stylish looks like free Covid tests. She hasn’t missed once, and she doesn’t plan to, by the looks of it. What do you think? Are you feelin’ her look?

 

