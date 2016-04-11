‘Blood, Sweat and Heels’ Star, Daisy Lewellyn Dies

1 reads Leave a comment
Blood, Sweat and Heels, reality star, Daisy Lewellyn has passed away. Daisy has lost her battle with cancer and was only 36. Click here to get the full story and learn how she fought gracefully till the very end.
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016
39 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016
1. Debbie Reynolds, 84Source:Getty 1 of 39
2. Carrie Fisher, 60Source:Getty 2 of 39
3. George Michael, 53Source:Getty 3 of 39
4. Alan Thicke, 69Source:Getty 4 of 39
5. John Glenn, 95Source:Getty 5 of 39
6. Ron Glass, 71Source:Getty 6 of 39
7. Fidel Castro, 90Source:Getty 7 of 39
8. Colonel Abrams, 67Source:Getty 8 of 39
9. Florence Henderson, 82Source:Getty 9 of 39
10. Sharon Jones, 60Source:Getty 10 of 39
11. Gwen Ifill, 61Source:Getty 11 of 39
12. Leonard Cohen, 82Source:Getty 12 of 39
13. Gene Wilder, 83Source:Getty 13 of 39
14. John McLaughlin, 89Source:Getty 14 of 39
15. Gary Marshall, 81Source:Getty 15 of 39
16. Bernie Worrell, 72Source:Getty 16 of 39
17. Christina Grimmie, 22Source:Getty 17 of 39
18. Muhammad Ali, 74Source:Getty 18 of 39
19. Morley Safer, 84Source:Getty 19 of 39
20. Prince, 57Source:Getty 20 of 39
21. David Gest, 62Source:Getty 21 of 39
22. Phife Dawg, 45Source:Getty 22 of 39
23. Daryl Coley, 60Source:Getty 23 of 39
24. Bob Adelman, 85Source:Getty 24 of 39
25. Gil Hill, 84Source:Paramount Pictures - © 1984 25 of 39
26. Tony Burton, 78Source:Getty 26 of 39
27. Vanity, 57Source:Getty 27 of 39
28. Maurice White, 74Source:Getty 28 of 39
29. Abe Vigoda, 94Source:Getty 29 of 39
30. Natalie Cole, 65Source:Getty 30 of 39
31. David Bowie, 69Source:Getty 31 of 39
32. Nicholas Caldwell, 71Source:Getty 32 of 39
33. Monford "Monte" Merrill Irvin, 96Source:Getty 33 of 39
34. Glenn Frey, 67Source:Getty 34 of 39
35. Rene Angelil, 73Source:Getty 35 of 39
36. Robert Stigwood, 81Source:Getty 36 of 39
37. Otis Clay, 73Source:Getty 37 of 39
38. Dan Haggerty, 74Source:Getty 38 of 39
39. Alan Rickman, 69Source:Getty 39 of 39
