Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Storm Reid Shows Off Her Killer Style In A Custom Prada Look

Storm Reid took to Instagram to show off her killer style while rocking a custom Prada look.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 InStyle Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Storm Reid stepped out recently in a custom Prada look that gave us major fashion envy!

Styled by Jason Bolden, the 18-year-old actress served face and style in the black lace look that featured a deep v-neckline and princess ballgown waist that looked absolutely stunning on her. She paired the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing gold bangles on her wrists, a dainty necklace, a few rings, and hoop earrings in her ears.  She wore her hair in loose curls with a few braids throughout to add a bit of flair to the trendy look.

“Glam tonight for 24th @costumeawards 🖤 Full custom @prada,” she captioned the stunning photo set. Check it out below.

 

But this wasn’t the only time that Storm rocked a Prada look to perfection. Last December, the Euphoria star was styled by Jason Bolden once again and served in a black and white look that featured a black blazer dress with a mini train that flowed past her ankles and dragged the floor. For this look, Sse paired the ensemble with a white collared shirt underneath and accessorized the ensemble with minimal makeup except for dramatic eyeliner and silver jewelry, donning black pointed-toe pumps on her feet. She wore her hair in a half down, half braided hairstyle adorning silver and gold clips throughout the braided look. “small waist pretty face @prada 🖤🤍,” the actress captioned the IG pic. Check it out below.

What’s your favorite Prada look on Storm Reid?

Don’t miss… 

Storm Reid Becomes The Latest Ambassador For New Balance

The Glow-Up Is Real! 10 Times Storm Reid Killed The Fashion Game

 

Storm Reid Shows Off Her Killer Style In A Custom Prada Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close