Cincinnati’s Women in History: Elizabeth A. Tye

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A Cincinnati native, Elizabeth A. Tye has been and continues to be a proven champion of the District 2 community. Elizabeth has demonstrated her commitment to public service, working and reinvesting in this district and in greater Cincinnati.

Elizabeth has always put her community first. She lives and works in District 2. She and her husband Kevin have raised their children & now grandchildren in North Avondale. As a public servant, Elizabeth is invested in the growth and safety of the community. She has volunteered in local mentoring programs and has participated as a featured speaker at the Talbert House substance abuse treatment program.

For the past 18 years, Elizabeth has put her vast legal education and training into practice. Her years of legal experience include representing the state in hundreds of municipal criminal prosecutions. Her track record shows she successfully protects the rights of victims and secures convictions of the perpetrators. Her private practice experience includes representing citizens to ensure they receive a fair defense in criminal cases, including trial practice with verdicts of acquittals for the innocent. Elizabeth is the judicial candidate with the balanced resume of both the prosecution and defense sides of criminal law.

Her civil practice has included personal injury, wrongful death, contract review, evictions, and general litigation. Drawing upon her public administration and political science education, combined with her legal training, she has ample knowledge of the various rules, regulations, and concepts that a municipal court judge faces daily.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

Elizabeth is a graduate of Walnut Hills High School and Magna Cum Laude honors graduate of Central State University, a historically black college. She continued her professional education at the University of Akron, earning two graduate-level degrees, a Master’s in Public Administration and a Juris Doctor in Law.

She has channeled her passion for people into volunteer service both at home and abroad.

Elizabeth participated in three years of international mission work in both Haiti and Uganda through the Corinthian Baptist Church, in Bond Hill. Elizabeth managed delivery of medication and supplies to orphans while also serving hands-on in the various mission work projects in and around those communities.