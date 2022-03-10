Cincinnati's Women in History
Cincinnati’s Women in History: Sheryl Long

Sheryl Long Cincinnati Women in History Honoree

Source: Sheryl Long / Sheryl Long

Sheryl Long has been serving as Assistant City Manager for the City of Cincinnati since April 7, 2019.

In this role she helps manage various City operations, utilities and regulatory departments. Her primary responsibilities include interfacing with the Departments of Public Services, Citizen Complaint Authority, Emergency Communications Center, Office of Environment and Sustainability, Transportation & Engineering, as well as the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati, and Greater Cincinnati Water Works. She also acts as the liaison to the Cincinnati Health Department.

Mrs. Long brings a wealth of public and private experience to the City of Cincinnati. She previously served as the City Administrator for the City of North College Hill for over three years. This position required wearing a variety of hats as job responsibilities included collaborating with private-sector entities on various economic development projects, working with the State and other government entities on grant opportunities, and managing North College Hill’s multimillion-dollar annual budget.

Mrs. Long also received firsthand experience supervising multiple municipal departments including finance, public safety, public utilities, planning, building inspections, public works, and parks. She was chief negotiator in North College Hill’s labor negotiations and was principally responsible for maintaining strong relationships between the City and its various employee labor unions. Ms. Long led North College Hill’s city communications prior to being promoted to City Administrator.

In addition to her public service experiences, Mrs. Long has a decade of marketing experience in the private sector (2003-2013). She used her communications skills to help market and promote millions of dollars in real-estate and economic development projects.

Mrs. Long earned a Bachelor of Arts from Miami University and a Master of Arts in Marketing from Southern New Hampshire University.

In her spare time Mrs. Long enjoys spending time with her husband “Al,” her sons Albert and Almar, and stepdaughter Alaria.

