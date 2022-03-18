Nick Cannon: Confesses His Love For Pickles & Snickers Aka Snickles!!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nick cannon has something he has to get off his chest he is in love with Pickels and Snickers aka Snickle get it lol.

this man puts the Snicker and the pickle together… WHAT THE FASHO!

That is so disgusting in my opinion and I love snickers too.

His show might be canceled but a recent episode ran.

Cannon had a segment about strange food combinations with food blogger Emily Chan on a recent episode of his self-titled talk show. After being pleasantly surprised by the air fryer pasta chip concoction and utterly repulsed by mac and cheese ice cream, he was reintroduced to an old love: the Snickle. “I’m all about the Snickle…I feel like I might be the Snickle-eating champion. I did this on my radio show. I’ve eaten lots of Snickles.” (LoveBScott)