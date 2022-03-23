Cincy
Cincinnati: The Water Works System Is Down And No One Can Pay Their Bill

If you were trying to pay your water bill and couldn’t… The reason is that the system is down.

The outage affects customers’ ability to pay their water and sewer bills. Payments can’t be taken over the phone or through GCWW’s customer portal, nor can payments mailed in or dropped off be processed into the system.

It isn’t clear customers have any way to pay their bill at all while the outage is in effect.

GCWW will not charge fees or shut off water service due to nonpayment. (Fox19)

That’s good I’m glad they will not shut off people’s water.

