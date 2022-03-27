Feature Story
Chris Rock Bought the West Philly Out… "Will Smith Just Smacked The Sh*t Outta Me!

If when a joke goes too far, was a night!

The most shocking moment of the 2022 Oscars was when Will Smith hit the crap out of Chris Rock on stage.

Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith being in ‘G.I. Jane’ because of her bald head and that was when the West Philly came out of Will Smith.

Not too long ago, Jada was open to the public about battling her hair loss condition of alopecia, so as you could imagine, Will did not take the joke lightly. Jada even rolled her eyes in discomfort about the joke and seconds later, Will marched himself on the stage and slapped Chris Rock pretty hard.

Sitting back at his seat, Will Smith screamed, “KEEP MY WIFE’S NAME OUT OF YOUR F-NG MOUTH.”

While still standing on stage, Chris Rock said, “Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me”.

 

Chris Rock Bought the West Philly Out… "Will Smith Just Smacked The Sh*t Outta Me!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

