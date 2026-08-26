Disney Faces Lawsuit After Former Child Star Raquel Lee Bolleau Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted At 14 On ‘The Poof Point’ Set

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Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty Former child actress Raquel Lee, now known as Raquel Lee Bolleau, has filed a negligence lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company, alleging that she was sexually abused and assaulted by an unidentified “middle-aged, male employee who was involved in the filming of” the 2001 Disney Channel original movie The Poof Point. Bolleau was 14 years old when the alleged abuse occurred, according to the lawsuit obtained by The Hollywood Reporter (THR) and People. Notably, THR reported that it had independently learned Bolleau, who played Marie Ballard, in the movie, reached a confidential settlement with actor Mark Curry in 2015. Here’s what we knew about the Raquel Lee Bolleau Disney lawsuit. Raquel Lee Bolleau Disney lawsuit: What happened with Mark Curry, according to the suit? Source: Johnny Louis / Getty It’s unclear, but Mark Curry portrayed Bolleau’s father in The Poof Point. Attorney Gloria Allred, who has represented numerous people in high-profile sexual misconduct cases, represented Bolleau in that private matter. Lee and Curry have not responded to requests for comment regarding the settlement, while Allred declined to comment. Disney has also previously declined to comment on Bolleau’s litigation against the company. According to People, Bolleau, 39, filed the civil negligence complaint against Disney in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Aug. 21. In the filing, she alleges that an unnamed middle-aged male Disney employee repeatedly sexually assaulted her while she was working on The Poof Point at age 14. Bolleau claims the employee provided her with alcohol before assaulting her multiple times while the production was in Salt Lake City. She also alleges that an assault occurred during a flight from Utah back to California. Learn more about the Raquel Lee Bolleau Disney lawsuit after the flip.

Bolleau claims Disney failed to intervene despite some of the sexual misconduct allegedly happening within ear shot of several staff members. Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty The former The Amanda Show actress further claims that Disney failed to take action despite circumstances that should have raised concerns about her safety. According to the lawsuit, Disney personnel encouraged Bolleau to “bond” with and spend time around the unnamed employee, while her guardian was allegedly kept away from her for much of the day and she was left without proper supervision. Bolleau alleges the employee “would torment” her on the set and made comments within earshot of other adults, including allegedly whispering, “last night was so good.” She claims that “no one at Disney intervened,” People noted. The lawsuit also alleges that the man “regularly made sexually explicit jokes and commentary on the set” in the presence of minors. Bolleau claims he assaulted her on multiple occasions in his hotel room while the cast and crew were staying in Salt Lake City, as well as during the return flight to Los Angeles. According to the filing, the alleged harassment also took place “in plain view” of other production employees, including “sound technicians managing the cast’s microphones.” Bolleau maintains that despite the alleged conduct being visible to others, no one from Disney took disciplinary action, THR reported. She claims Disney executives subsequently criticized her “changed behavior and trauma response” and ultimately canceled her involvement in a future production with the studio. Bolleau is seeking compensation for alleged financial losses and emotional distress, along with punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and other related costs. The lawsuit does not state a specific dollar amount for the damages she is requesting.

Raquel Lee Bolleau worked with Disney on several other projects, before her lawsuit. Source: Tara Ziemba / Getty Bolleau continued working with Disney after her time on The Proof Point. She later spent multiple seasons as a voiceover performer on the animated Disney Channel series The Proud Family, which aired from 2001 to 2005, and returned to the franchise years later for the Disney+ revival, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which aired from 2022 to 2025. Bolleau also appeared in the 2024 docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, where she discussed her experience as a Black performer on Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show. She did not address the allegations surrounding The Poof Point during the series, but after the doc was released she took to social media upset, alleging that producers never told her what the docuseries was actually about. She also claimed she was left out of an important panel discussion centered on bringing change to the industry. “Let me tell you what my problem is with this industry: Quiet on Set did the same thing the industry always does—they get what they want from you and then they’re done. Never did they think that I’d want to be part of a discussion like that.” She added, “This industry has done nothing but hurt me, left and right, since I was a child…You never questioned whether or not this is going to be triggering for me.” Bolleau is currently working with Doug Wigdor, the same attorney who represented Cassie Ventura in her case against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Mark Curry, who was 40 when he appeared in The Poof Point, is best known for starring as Mark Cooper on ABC’s hit 1990s sitcom Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, which aired for five seasons as part of the network’s TGIF lineup. The comedian also served as a host of the syndicated series It’s Showtime at the Apollo and later had a recurring role as Drew Carey’s boss on The Drew Carey Show. RELATED CONTENT: Skai Jackson Claims Ex Deondre Burgin Held Her At Knifepoint While Pregnant—Files Restraining Order