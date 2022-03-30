Fa Sho Celebrity News
Master P: Opens Up About His Nine Kids Not Getting A Head Start Despite Being Rich

Master P opens up about his 9 kids and says that each one has to work hard for what they have… He does not believe that his kids got a head start because he’s wealthy.

 

“You can’t blame their life because I started to do right. I don’t want to hear that head start stuff because that is just an excuse,” he tells Page Six of his children.

The New Orleans rapper-turned-mogul became a household name as the CEO and founder of No Limit Records as well as P. Miller Enterprises.

Master P said:

Master P continued, “You don’t want your kids to go through what you had to go through. That’s the whole thing, it’s a new beginning. If you look at my kids they’re humble just like me because every event I’m at, wherever I’m at, every community I’m giving back — helping the elderly, helping at-risk youth.

He adds, “It does not piss me off when people say my kids have a head start, that’s their opinion, but I know the truth. Because hard work is hard work.” (LoveBScott)
