Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Chloe Bailey Strips Down To Tease Her New Single, ‘Treat Me’

Chloe Bailey bares all while promoting her new single, "Treat Me."

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-OSCAR-NOMINEE

Source: LISA O’CONNOR / Getty

Chloe Bailey has taken to Instagram to strip down and bare all while teasing her new single, “Treat Me” and she looks good!

For her IG post, the r&b songstress posed in nothing but black undies and a massive black jacket. She accessorized the look with black platform heels, a dramatic necklace that stopped at her belly button and wore trendy, square glasses on her face. As for her hair, she traded in her signature locs for a high ponytail with a thick bang that laid across her forehead. The finished black and white cover art looked perfect, which included the singer’s name and the new song’s title, “Treat Me” handwritten in red ink.

‘TREAT ME DROPS 4/8 y’all ready? make sure you pre-save, link in bio 🖤,” the r&b crooner captioned the photo.

Check out the hawt look below.

But this new single isn’t the only thing we’re anticipating from the “Have Mercy” artist. Chloe recently took to Twitter to dish out the deets on her new album which could arrive this summer. In a series of tweets, she shared her excitement for the upcoming project with her fans, Tweeting, “I don’t control dates or anything, but just know i’m super proud of this project. it means absolutely everything to me.”

We can’t wait to stream the new single!

Don’t miss…  

Chloe Bailey Understood The Assignment… Again!

Chloe Bailey Strips Down To Tease Her New Single, ‘Treat Me’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close