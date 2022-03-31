Arts & Entertainment
Nicki Debuts New Waist Length Pink Hair On Instagram

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to debut her new, waist-length pink hair while rocking an all-pink and white ensemble.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 07, 2018

Source: wowcelebritytv/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Nicki Minaj has debuted a new hairstyle that has everyone talking! Taking to social media, the “Blick Blick” rapper revealed her latest style: waist-length Barbie pink hair that’s giving us major hair envy!

Based on Nicki’s IG posts, the look is reportedly for the emcee’s new music video and featured all pink locs with loose curls throughout. She rocked the trendy style with a pink and white bodysuit, white boots, and a matching pink fur coat that stopped at her ankles. She took to Instagram to show off the fly ensemble, posting a plethora of carousels featuring images and BTS looks from the video that showed off the new ‘do and look from all angles.

Check out the video Nicki shared on her IG page below.

 

She then took to the platform to show off another video of herself stunting in a pink car looking as cool as ever. “Say my NAME‼‼‼ Make’m NERVOUS🤧🤦🏽‍♀️,” she captioned the video before shouting out her hometown of Southside Jamaica Queens. Check it out below.

And finally, Nicki took to the platform to show off a few still images from the shoot, captioning the carousel, “And that is what getttttssss me 😝.”

Check it out below.

What do you think of Nicki’s all-pink look?

Nicki Debuts New Waist Length Pink Hair On Instagram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

