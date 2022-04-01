Notes From The GED Section: There’s A Lot Of Attention Being Shined On What Drove Will Smith To This, But What About Chris Rock?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s been nearly a week since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the 94th annual Academy Awards stage, sending shockwaves across the entertainment world. While there is some controversy surrounding if Smith was asked to leave and his apology, the real victim in this may be Rock.

D.L. Hughley gives his final thoughts on the incident on his show. While Smith may be forgiven or understood” in the public eye, Rock will have to live with this for life through videotape, memes, and public conversation. Hell, in Berlin, Germany, someone painted a mural of the slap!

In the “Notes From The GED Section,” Hughley speaks and shows empathy to the comedic legend, Chris Rock:

