Remember The Time: Prince, Michael Jackson, & James Brown Create Magic Together In 1983

Prince probably had a chuckle looking back on this one, too.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
It’s really hard to believe these greats are all gone. But thanks to a grainy YouTube clip, we get to see the moment, sheer talent and cheat level codes of funk and soul collide for a glorious moment from 1983.

Prince and Michael Jackson were in the audience during one of James Brown‘s concerts, and the godfather of soul welcomed the then-budding legends on stage. A shy MJ insisted that Brown also introduce Prince, and the Purple One made a funky stage entrance, and proceeded to burst into a shirtless guitar solo. Because, Prince stole shows.

Prince was notoriously private about his digital image, and would scrub his music and performances from the web consistently, so it’s nice to see this moment captured on YouTube. He probably had a chuckle looking back on this one, too.

Watch Prince, MJ and funk’s blueprint bring way too much talent to one stage in the clip above.

Photos