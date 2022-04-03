Fashion & Style
Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out As ‘Tina Snow’ On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion hit the town over the weekend as her alter ego, "Tina Snow" and took to Instagram to show off her sexy look.

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is absolutely killing her new blonde bombshell hairstyle and just took to Instagram to give us another slay!

Earlier today, the “Savage” rapper took to the ‘Gram to return as her alter ego, ‘Tina Snow,’ as she donned her new, platinum blonde hair that she wore to perfection. As for her attire, she rocked a sexy silver mini dress that featured tie up sides and a deep tie up v-neck. She accessorized the look with a matching silver clutch and wore silver accessories on her wrists and neck to add to the blinged out look.

“Tina Sn❄w,” she captioned the IG carousel signaling to her alter ego. Check out the look below.

“Slay sis,” one of the rapper’s 28.2 million Instagram followers commented on the IG post while another wrote, “Always looking stunning 😍😍😍,” and she indeed looks gorgeous. 

The rapper first debuted her brand new hairstyle consisting of a platinum blonde ombre look over the weekend when she took to Instagram to show off a photo of herself rocking the new hairstyle in a short, blunt cut with bouncy curls that she wore parted over to one side of her gorgeous face. As for the ensemble for the debut look, she rocked an all-jean outfit including a jean crop top and blue jean pants, pairing the fit with a matching blue Chanel purse. For this look, she also wore minimal jewelry, only rocking a blinged-out necklace, ring, and bracelet on her wrist.

Check it out below

Beauties, how do you love this new look on Meg?

