The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Unleashed: Rickey Smiley Talks About The Love & Importance Of Grandmothers [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Rickey Smiley had something on his heart to share for Unleashed with Rickey Smiley.  Out of love, he wanted to talk about the influence of a loving grandmother.  He reminisced on being raised by his grandmothers and how blessed he was to have both of his grandmothers in his life. He talked about the values that grandmothers instill in not only their grandchildren’s lives but in the entire family’s house.  In this new generation, grandparents are completely different.

He talked about how these days how grandmas may be selfish and not think that it is not their responsibility, but how back in the day, a grandma’s love was different.

Share this video with your grandma if you’re able or comment your favorite memory with your grandma below.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Glamorous Celebrity Grandmothers [PHOTOS]

4 photos Launch gallery

Glamorous Celebrity Grandmothers [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Glamorous Celebrity Grandmothers [PHOTOS]

Glamorous Celebrity Grandmothers [PHOTOS]

Unleashed: Rickey Smiley Talks About The Love & Importance Of Grandmothers [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 12 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 1 year ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close