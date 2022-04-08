The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

‘The Real’ Canceled After 8 Seasons On Daytime TV

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

After eight seasons, Fox Stations Group has canceled “The Real.”

The daytime TV show premiered in 2013 as pre-taped episodes with the original cast of Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai, Tamar Braxton, and Loni Love.  In 2014, the show was picked up by Fox and switched to live broadcasting by season four.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Within the eight seasons, the cast went through many changes from Tamar Braxton leaving in 2016, Amanda Seales joining for five months during season six, Tamera Mowry leaving in 2020, and Garcelle Beauvais joining in place of Tamera. This news comes after rocky times with many daytime shows from Wendy Williams being on leave from The Wendy Williams Show, Nick Cannon’s show being canceled after one season, and Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd getting their own shows.

According to Deadline, “The Real is Warners/Telepictures’ third longest-running daytime syndicated panel talk show ever, only behind Ellen and Jenny Jones, and one of the longest-running daytime talk shows in the last 10 years.”

The show has received 3 Daytime Emmys and 2 NAACP Image Awards. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SEE: Is The Real Being Cancelled? [WATCH]

SEE: Daytime Found Its Dreamgirl: Jennifer Hudson Is Headed To Daytime TV This Fall With ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

SEE: A Talk Between Loni Love & Garcelle Beauvais Gets Serious About Unwanted FaceTime Calls On The Real

20 Women Who Could Replace Tamar On ‘The Real’

19 photos Launch gallery

20 Women Who Could Replace Tamar On ‘The Real’

Continue reading 20 Women Who Could Replace Tamar On ‘The Real’

20 Women Who Could Replace Tamar On ‘The Real’

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

‘The Real’ Canceled After 8 Seasons On Daytime TV  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 12 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 1 year ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close