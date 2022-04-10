Fashion & Style
Chloe x Halle Turn Heads On The Orange Carpet Of The Kids’ Choice Awards

Chloe x Halle were on the scene tonight at the Kids' Choice Awards and turned heads in their jaw-dropping looks.

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 - Arrivals

Chloe x Halle both gave us fashion envy while on the scene at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards and we’re still swooning over their latest looks!

The beauties were spotted on the orange and blue carpet of the awards each rocking individual looks with Chloe rocking a curve hugging sheer grey and yellow dress and big, fluffy hair while her sister, Halle donned a white dress that fit her perfectly just like a glove. Halle rocked her signature locs in a curled hairstyle for this annual event as the sister duo held hands and were all smiles as they graced the carpet of the children’s award show.

Check out their looks below.

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 - Arrivals

Chloe accessorized her looks with black, platform heels while Halle opted for gold sandals to accentuate her look.

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 - Arrivals

The “Do It” sister duo also adorably held hands as they walked the carpet together and showed off their individual styles. Check it out below.

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 - Arrivals

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

 

Beauties, what do you think of Chloe x Halle’s red carpet looks?

