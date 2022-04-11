News
HomeNews

T.I. Booed Over The Weekend During Brooklyn Comedy Set

The rapper and former podcast host was at the April Fools Comedy Jam at Barclays Center.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Legendz Of The Streetz Featuring Rick Ross, Jeezy, T.I., Trina And DJ Drama - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

T.I. is going full speed ahead with his fledgling comedy career but it looks like the early returns coming his way aren’t necessarily working in his favor. Soon after a rather tense incident involving another comedian that has since been squashed, Tip was at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn where he was greeted with a chorus of boos.

The rapper and comedian born Clifford Harris was part of the lineup for the April Fools Comedy Jam featuring Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson, Joe Torry, Jacob Williams, Rip Micheals, Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, and Tony Roberts. The show also featured performances from Lil’ Kim, Moneybagg Yo, and T.I. himself.

News of T.I. getting booed began to crop up on social media and video footage soon followed. Because the whole show isn’t being aired, it isn’t known if T.I. was getting the jeers due to his recent run-in with Lauren Knight or if he was bombing badly onstage.

Check out the footage below.

Photo: Getty

T.I. Booed Over The Weekend During Brooklyn Comedy Set  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 12 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 1 year ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 1 year ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 2 years ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close