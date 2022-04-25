CLOSE
According to NBC4i, One person was stabbed at Camp Cedar near Kings Island late Saturday night.
According to Sergeant Jack Simpson with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, one person was stabbed around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at Camp Cedar.
The victim was transported to the hospital, however, their condition is unknown at this time.
Simpson reported that one person is in custody in relation to the incident.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Hot Spot: Chris Rock’s Mom Responds To The Oscars Slap, ‘He Slapped All Of Us’ [WATCH]
- Megan Thee Stallion Shares Never-Before-Heard Details About Shooting Incident
- What’s Trending: Places You Don’t Go Anymore Because Things Are Bound To Go Down [WATCH]
- 1 taken to hospital after stabbing near Kings Island
- Twitter Links Chappelle Joke To DaBaby Shooting Video
- Countries For Black Americans Who Want Live Abroad
- Steph Curry Launches Junior Golf Tour Through His UNDERRATED Lifestyle Brand
- Ari Lennox Is A Golden Goddess During Her Coachella Weekend 2 Performance
- Jill Scott Shuts Down A Twitter User Who Compared Her To Lizzo
- White Texas Students Suspended For Chanting The N-Word
1 taken to hospital after stabbing near Kings Island was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com