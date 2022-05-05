Randy Jackson: Shares How He Maintained His Weight Loss Surgery

CLOSE
Randy Jackson has opened up on how has maintained his weight after having weight loss surgery.
In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the TV veteran — who’s currently the band leader on Fox’s hit musical game show Name That Tune — opens up about his health journey and relationship with food over the years.
“It’s a great jump starter. You lose a bunch of weight really fast, but maintaining’s another thing because you get there and your mind tells you, ‘Okay, phew. I’m here now. I can start to party and bring out the cheesecakes,’” says Jackson, 65, who underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2003. (LoveBScott)