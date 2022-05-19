Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby, “She HAD A BOY YALL”!

Secrets out the bag!
Rihanna secretly delivered her first child, a baby boy on Friday, May according to a user on Facebook claiming to work at the hospital she went into labor.
The source that claimed the news posted on Facebook saying that Rihanna was about to give birth and that she had the floor in the hospital cleared.
Not too long after, the source reported with update posting, “She HAD A BOY YALL.”
Nonetheless we a proud and excited for the journey Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will embark on as parents!
