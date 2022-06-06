Some people still may be unsure of exactly what they should be aware of when it comes to thyroid issues, so Dr. Collier offers up a few examples of what you should always be looking out for. Even though the disease is more prevelent among women, he mentions in his closing that, “I guess they say it’s more popular in women. But men do have thyroid issues and they can be high or low. Make sure when you go to the doctor you get a full thyroid function testing not just a TSH.”
See More: Who Came Up With All These National Days That Make No Sense?! [WATCH]
See More: Mind, Body, Business: Last Minute Tips To Help Get That Body Looking Right For Vacation! [WATCH]
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Trending Topics: Advice For Summer Travel & Why Thyroid Disease Numbers Continue To Increase [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com