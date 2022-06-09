The Honey Pot CEO, Beatrice Dixon, Explains Ingredient Changes In Their Feminine Washes

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Honey Pot CEO, Beatrice Dixon, appeared on The Breakfast Club recently where she addressed the ingredient changes in her washes, which caused major backlash from her customers.

Dixon claims that her ingredients changed simply because of supply and demand. “With the way that the global supply chain is set up right now, there are certain ingredients that just aren’t available anymore because they are in high demand. We needed to essentially make some changes to our formulation to work with ingredients that were plentiful; that we could continue to scale. Things happen. Things have to change. We’re not the only company that does this.” stated Dixon.

Per social media, some of The Honey Pot customers were not fond of these ingredient changes. Upset that they were not properly informed of the change, some began to speculate that the company had been sold. In a video posted to her social media account, Dixon admits that she should have informed her customers of the change at the beginning, and she ensures that she and her brother still own the company.

“What we have not done is compromised what matters, which is being plant-derived, being pH balanced, and being backed by science. I assure you that this formula is what it was designed to be, which is safe, beautiful and even more affective.” said Dixon. She went on to talk about the communication issue. “We realize that we should have communicated more directly to our humans. To be honest, we had planned for a change to our formula that we were actually going to be launching later than what we did. We were going to share that with you. But based on all the sh-t that’s going on with the global supply chain, our plans had to accelerate.”

