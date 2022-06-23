Fa Sho Celebrity News
Chris Brown: Said He Would Love To Work With Beyonce

Chris Brown called Beyonce the G.O.A.T

During a visit to the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast to promote his new album Breezy, he was asked who he wants to work with and Beyoncé’s name was first to come up.

“Probably Beyoncé, only because of what that would look like, us really do a dope song with both of us dancing in it,” he said. “That would be dope, like a check off my to-do list.”

While it hasn’t happened yet, Chris hopes it’s only a matter of time. “I ain’t turning it down, just trying to see when it happen.”

I don’t know about you but I think this would be a dope collab

Somebody make this happen quickly lol

Check out the video below

 

 

