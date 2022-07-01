Music
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

WOSL Independence mix weekend

It’s 4th of July weekend and you know 100.3 R&B has got the soundtrack to your weekend!  Lock it in for your July 4th BBQ Mixer all weekend long!

Download our FREE mobile app or listen live in your car or right here on our website!

Friday July 1st

 Don Juan Fasho & DJ Sixth Sense- 12pm  to 3pm

Ms Ebony J & DJ Touch Tone 7pm to 9pm

DJ Diamond 9pm to 12am

 

 

Saturday July 2nd

DJ Diamond- 3pm to 7pm 

DJ Vader 7pm to 12am 

 

Sunday July 3rd

DJ Vader 11am to 1pm DJ Vader

DJ Riq- 1pm to 3pm 

DJ Diamond 3pm to 7pm

 

Monday July 4th

DJ Diamond-10am to 12pm 

DJ Sixth Sense- 12pm to 2pm

Vader – 2pm to 3pm

 

