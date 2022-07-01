CLOSE
It’s 4th of July weekend and you know 100.3 R&B has got the soundtrack to your weekend! Lock it in for your July 4th BBQ Mixer all weekend long!
Download our FREE mobile app or listen live in your car or right here on our website!
Friday July 1st
Don Juan Fasho & DJ Sixth Sense- 12pm to 3pm
Ms Ebony J & DJ Touch Tone 7pm to 9pm
DJ Diamond 9pm to 12am
Saturday July 2nd
DJ Diamond- 3pm to 7pm
DJ Vader 7pm to 12am
Sunday July 3rd
DJ Vader 11am to 1pm DJ Vader
DJ Riq- 1pm to 3pm
DJ Diamond 3pm to 7pm
Monday July 4th
DJ Diamond-10am to 12pm
DJ Sixth Sense- 12pm to 2pm
Vader – 2pm to 3pm
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- 100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
- Wendy Williams: Brings The Purple Chair To Her Podcast
- Diddy: Thanks Yung Miami For Her Go Papi Sign
- Cincinnati: What You Need To Know About The New Ohio Fireworks Law
- Cincinnati: 40 West Elite Track Stars Girls Are Headed To The Junior Olympics
- Boosie Badazz Tweets In Outrage About R. Kelly’s 30-Year Prison “Death Sentence”
- Pete Buttigieg Wants To Build Racial Equity In The Roads That Serve Black Communities
- 100.3 4th of July BBQ Mix Weekend
- Garcelle Beauvais Gives Us Style Goals In A Curve Hugging Silver Dress
- Mary J. Blige Is Summertime Fine In ‘Come See About Me’ Music Video