Ike & Tina Backup Singer P.P. Arnold Alleges Ike Turner Also Raped Her

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

What’s Love Got to Do with It, the astounding 1993 biopic on undisputed Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll Tina Turner, was an eye-opening theatrical experience that showed in graphic detail the abuse she had to overcome at the hands of former musical soulmate and ex-husband, Ike Turner.

One scene in particular — spoiler alert! — depicted an extremely bone-chilling instance of Ike sexually assaulting Tina in a studio after a meaningless disagreement. Now, former Ike & Tina backup singer and soul icon in her own right, P.P. Arnold, has penned a new memoir that claims the disgraced funk pioneer unfortunately raped her as well during that time.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Titled Soul Survivor, Arnold described the autobiography as “honest and open” when addressing the allegation against Ike specifically on social media (seen above). “I haven’t held back as this was a chance to tell my side of the story and how it was back then,” she wrote in the caption, and her recollection of the assault is triggering to say the least. She explained that the GRAMMY-winning hitmaker cornered her in a hotel room before forcing himself on her. “What can I say? It was awful,” she recalled of the traumatizing attack during a recent interview, also boldly stating, “I despised Ike on that level, but I didn’t know how to express myself.”

Making matters worse, Arnold says Tina herself wouldn’t have been much help given the “Proud Mary” singer wanting her actually kicked out of the group on suspicions that Ike was interested in Arnold romantically. Speaking with The Telegraph, she said, “If I had run to Tina or called my parents, it would have meant I would have [had] to come home.” In addition to that, she says going home to her husband at the time would’ve been an even bigger issue due to his own “deep anger.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The memoir goes on to cover her split from the group in 1966 and later journeys in the music industry with rock legends like Mick Jagger. She even claims the Rolling Stones lead had a sexual relationship with her that resulted in pregnancy before both decided on getting an abortion.

You can pick up Soul Survivor by P.P. Arnold when it hits shelves on July 7. We wish her all the best in her journey of healing from the past.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ike & Tina Backup Singer P.P. Arnold Alleges Ike Turner Also Raped Her was originally published on blackamericaweb.com