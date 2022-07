LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Joe Burrow is the man.. His NFL Peers voted him as the top 5 quarterbacks going into the 2022 season.

That’s a good look Fasho! He deserves it.

Via Fox19

NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players voted on who the top 10 quarterbacks are going into the 2022-23 season. As all sports fans know, there’s nothing like a good top 10 list to fuel debates among friends and coworkers.

Burrow was voted the fifth-best QB in the 2022 rankings, according to ESPN.