LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The tea is hot on Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson. The two are now expecting another child together via a surrogate. Sources are saying that this is not new news and the baby is actually due any day now. Gary is so upset with the woman he says she needs to go to jail!

What do you think about this couple having another baby together even though they’ve been having so many issues?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Khloe Kardashian Is Expecting Another Baby With Tristan Thompson Via Surrogate [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com