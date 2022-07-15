WTFasho Cincinnati: A Woman For Randomly Shooting A Man In Springdale

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A woman has been arrested fr shooting a man randomly in Springdale.

Via Fox19

The shooting was random, with no interaction between the suspect and victim happening prior to the shooting, police explained.

“We were on the way to Walmart, and there was a stop sign, and we were waiting there,” recalled the victim, Alex Mendez. “We were just talking in the car. Then a woman pulled out of nowhere.”

The victim had stopped southbound on Chesterdale just north of Kemper in the left turn lane around 10:45 a.m. when the woman, later identified as Copeland, pulled up along the right side of his vehicle, according to Officer Keenan Riordan with the Springdale Police Department.