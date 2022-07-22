Fa Sho Celebrity News
Usher: See What Usher Had To Say About A Battle With Chris Brown

Usher opens up about about a battle with Chris Brown he said I don’t think y’all ready for something like that. I know I’m here for that battle Fasho it would be battle

 

The R&B icon is finally weighing in on a potential Verzuz battle against Chris Brown. During an interview with E! News, he acknowledged that he saw a fake flyer on the internet promoting the fan-made matchup. However, there are no current plans for him to participate in Verzuz, whether against Chris or any other artist.

“It’s not official. No, we’re not doing that,” Usher confirmed. “But I can appreciate what I see.”

