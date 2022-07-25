Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hottie Bootcamp is officially back! Megan Thee Stallion announced the big news on Monday, posting a fun video of her recent workout routine.

In the short clip, the Grammy award-winning rapper showed off her toned derriere as she completed a few squat lifts. Meg, who sometimes raps under the moniker Tina Snow, also showed up to the gym in style, rocking a matching neon green sports bra and shorts.

“Goodmorningggg hotties, ITS A NEW WEEK ! PERFECT CHANCE TO GET BACK TO HOTTIE BOOT CAMP I want the hotties that wanna jump on hottie BootCamp,” the rapper wrote in her caption. “Tag me in yalls work-out videos for the next ten days and let’s keep each other motivated to stay consistent,” she continued before asking fans if they would like to see her team up with Nike for a workout collection.

“I would have us looking in the gym,” she added.

Thee Stallion launched her Hottie Bootcamp fitness regime in January 2021 and has been taking fans along her weight loss journey on social media. Living a healthy hot girl life can be challenging at times, and Meg has been candid about the ups and downs of her weight loss quest. On Youtube, the star has talked about everything from eating her last cheat meal to throwing out her favorite junk food, which is sugar and fried foods. The rapper encourages her fans to stay consistent with their personal health goals.

“This journey is not necessarily about me losing weight, this journey is about me getting healthier in general and me seeing how I can transform my body in the healthiest way possible,” Megan said in her first Vlog, according to Eat This.

Megan Thee Stallion’s workout routine

Lately, Megan’s natural “body-ody” has been looking great. The star has achieved her toned physique with a combination of different workouts, including HITT training, kettlebell reps, and pole dancing. In February 2021, the bustling star, who recently dropped her new single “Pressurelicious” featuring Future, told fans she was drinking “a gallon of water a day” to achieve her snatched waistline.

We’re sure all of her intense performances on tour help, as well!

Are you ready to join Megan Thee Stallion for Hottie Bootcamp? What is your favourite workout routine? Tell us down below.

