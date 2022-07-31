LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie was spotted on Instagram over the weekend donning a super sexy, black cut out dress that we love!

Styled by Timothy Luke, the “My Type” rapper rocked the Christopher John Rodgers look from their 009 collection to perfection, consisting of a black knit maxi dress with a deep v neckline. She wore the sexy look while spending time in the sun and paired the dress with green sandals while rocking her hair in a platinum blond style with loose curls.

She shared the look on her Instagram page, posting an Instagram photo carousel while modeling the look to perfection from all angles. “Hi” she simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

” one follower commented while another wrote, Saweetie’s 13.1 million Instagram followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “You’re sooo perfectttttt” one follower commented while another wrote, ” “blonde just looks so right on you” and another was left speechless, writing, “Oh my god wifey looking godly as always

Looking good, Saweetie!

Saweetie Shows Off Her Curves In A Sexy Black Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com