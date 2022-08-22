Fa Sho Celebrity News
Dennis Rodman: Plans To Head To Russia To Release Brittney Griner

It looks like Dennis Rodman is trying to get Brittney Griner home.

Dennis said he’s planning to take a trip to Russia to help advocate for Brittney Griner’s release

Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody since February after being charged with having hashish oil cartridges in her luggage after flying into Moscow. After a lengthy detention prior to finally receiving her day in court, the WNBA star pleaded guilty to the charges in order to expedite the process, leading to a nine-year prison sentence. (LoveBScott)

