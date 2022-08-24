Tank On Losing Hearing In His Ear + Tyrese & Ginuwine “Work too slow”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tank stops by Ryan Cameron Uncensored to talk about his newest album, ‘R&B Money‘. Not only is R&B Money the title of his album but is also the name of his label.

Yes, you heard right, the R&B legend has started his own conglomerate. During the creation process of the latest album Tank battled losing hearing in one of his ears.

Lastly, Tank keeps it real on why Tyrese & Ginuwine did not make it on the album. Stating they were moving too slow getting back their cuts.

Watch the full interview below.

